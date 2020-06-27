Dear Dr. Roach: Exercises for arthritic hands: beneficial or detrimental?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 69-year-old woman developing arthritis in my fingers, especially the middle joints. I do various finger bending and straightening exercises, and I rub my hands together vigorously to warm them.

I recently visited a hand orthopedist to get a steroid injection into the worst joint. To my surprise, he advised me to avoid exercising my fingers because it puts extra strain on the joints and may accelerate the symptoms. Are you aware of evidence for or against hand exercise to keep arthritis in check?

-- J.G.

A: It is true that symptoms of osteoarthritis in the hand, which is by far the most likely cause of hand pain in older women, will often get worse after exercise. So, although the orthopedist's recommendation makes some sense at first look, I doubt that stretching and straightening exercises are doing harm: It's high-impact exercises that should be avoided.

Moreover, there is sufficient data from clinical studies to make us reasonably sure that regular hand exercises, done consistently over a period of time ranging from three to six months, reduced hand stiffness and pain, and improved hand function. My advice is to avoid overdoing hand tasks but to discuss a referral to a hand physical or occupational therapist to get exercises.

