Dear Dr. Roach: Eye pressure drug was cause of breathing problems

DEAR DR. ROACH: I found your response to a question about shortness of breath in a recent column very interesting, since I had the problem for a couple of years before the cause was identified. I had been to an oncologist, cardiologist and family practice, and had all proper tests and X-rays with no answers. The answer was found at the eye doctor. I had been prescribed Combigan eyedrops for pressure in the eye. I have asthma and should not have been prescribed this drug.
-- J.M.C.
A: Combigan is an eyedrop that contains a beta blocker. Beta blockers are effective treatment for elevated eye pressure, which is the major risk factor for glaucoma. Enough of the beta blocker can be absorbed into the system that sometimes people can experience side effects. The most common ones are exacerbation of asthma and slow heart rate.
Medicines that stimulate the beta receptors (like albuterol) open up the airways, while those that block the beta receptors can close them. Usually people experience wheezing or coughing that gives a clue to the reason for the shortness of breath, but not always. Similarly, the heart rate can drop into the 40s in people taking beta blocker drops.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 70-year-old male who fully recovered from a comparatively mild case of shingles 10 years ago. Once I was symptom free, I went ahead and got the early shingles vaccine (Zostavax). I'm now considering the Shingrix vaccine. Do you think it's warranted in my case?
-- K.B.
A: I do still recommend the new shingles shot, Shingrix, to people who have already had shingles. Although the risk of getting shingles is lower if you have already had it, and lower still if you had the original Zostavax, the risk of a reaction is generally less bad than the risk of developing shingles.
Reactions to Shingrix can be unpleasant. Fever, fatigue, feeling bad and a sore arm for a day are two are common. However, shingles and its complication, postherpetic neuralgia, are so bad that in my opinion the benefits outweigh the side effects.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!