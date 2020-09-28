Dear Dr. Roach: Eye pressure drug was cause of breathing problems

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I found your response to a question about shortness of breath in a recent column very interesting, since I had the problem for a couple of years before the cause was identified. I had been to an oncologist, cardiologist and family practice, and had all proper tests and X-rays with no answers. The answer was found at the eye doctor. I had been prescribed Combigan eyedrops for pressure in the eye. I have asthma and should not have been prescribed this drug.

-- J.M.C.

A: Combigan is an eyedrop that contains a beta blocker. Beta blockers are effective treatment for elevated eye pressure, which is the major risk factor for glaucoma. Enough of the beta blocker can be absorbed into the system that sometimes people can experience side effects. The most common ones are exacerbation of asthma and slow heart rate.

Medicines that stimulate the beta receptors (like albuterol) open up the airways, while those that block the beta receptors can close them. Usually people experience wheezing or coughing that gives a clue to the reason for the shortness of breath, but not always. Similarly, the heart rate can drop into the 40s in people taking beta blocker drops.