Dear Dr. Roach: Facial fillers and COVID-19 vaccine reactions

DEAR DR. ROACH: Will I have a reaction to the new COVID-19 vaccine because I have an implanted stimulator? I heard that people with face fillers had reactions since it was foreign items in the body. I also have had back surgeries and hip replacement. I'm a 72-year-old female with diabetes. I'm soon able to receive the vaccine, so I am concerned.
-- B.L.
A: As of this writing, I have read of an increase risk in vaccine reactions in people who have had cosmetic facial fillers done within the few weeks (up to six months) prior to getting the Moderna brand COVID-19 vaccine. In each case, symptoms got better quickly with antihistamine drugs or steroids. Apparently, this type of reaction has also been seen in people with the flu (the disease, not the vaccine) after having facial fillers.
I have not read about reactions in people with implantable devices. There have been several cases of severe allergic reactions in people with a history of anaphylaxis and who have been instructed to carry an epinephrine pen. The COVID-19 vaccines are given only in locations where emergency treatment is available, and people need to be observed for at least 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.
I understand the concern. It's a new vaccine, using relatively new techniques. However, many tens of thousands of doses have been given safely. Adverse reactions to vaccines generally happen shortly after the vaccine is given, and serious adverse reaction is very unlikely. The risk of the vaccine must be weighed against the known risks of COVID-19, which has many, many long-term effects already known.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Six days ago, my father had bypass surgery. Coughing with phlegm started on the day after the surgery and it hasn't stopped yet. Right now, it is even worse than it was in the beginning. Is this normal? Usually my father smokes a lot and even after surgery he is smoking about 10 cigarettes a day. Can smoking be the cause of coughing? In several articles I read that coughing after surgery is normal but that it lasts for only a few days. My father is still coughing six days after surgery. This is why I'm worried.
-- D.A.
A: Smoking can indeed be the cause of coughing, but coughing after surgery is sometimes a result of serious complications, such as partial lung collapse or pneumonia. A call or visit with the surgeon's office would be a good idea. They would have a great deal of experience at telling worrisome causes of coughing from the routine post-surgery cough.
Quitting smoking is the single most important thing your father can do to improve his overall health, especially given a history of heart blockages.