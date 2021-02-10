Dear Dr. Roach: Facial fillers and COVID-19 vaccine reactions

DEAR DR. ROACH: Will I have a reaction to the new COVID-19 vaccine because I have an implanted stimulator? I heard that people with face fillers had reactions since it was foreign items in the body. I also have had back surgeries and hip replacement. I'm a 72-year-old female with diabetes. I'm soon able to receive the vaccine, so I am concerned.

-- B.L.

A: As of this writing, I have read of an increase risk in vaccine reactions in people who have had cosmetic facial fillers done within the few weeks (up to six months) prior to getting the Moderna brand COVID-19 vaccine. In each case, symptoms got better quickly with antihistamine drugs or steroids. Apparently, this type of reaction has also been seen in people with the flu (the disease, not the vaccine) after having facial fillers.

I have not read about reactions in people with implantable devices. There have been several cases of severe allergic reactions in people with a history of anaphylaxis and who have been instructed to carry an epinephrine pen. The COVID-19 vaccines are given only in locations where emergency treatment is available, and people need to be observed for at least 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.