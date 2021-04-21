Dear Dr. Roach: Factor V Leiden can complicate risk of clot after surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: Over a year ago my husband had surgery. A couple of days later he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his calf. They did blood testing on him, and one test came back positive for "one copy of the Factor V Leiden Variant." We have never heard of such a thing. He was put on 5 milligrams of Eliquis twice a day. We were told to have our children checked and so far, two have tested positive. They were told to make their doctors aware of it prior to surgery and during long periods of sitting to get some exercise.

We are wondering if my husband, who is in his 80s, still needs to take the Eliquis daily. Is this a condition that necessitates blood thinners for the rest of your life? If we were to travel, he could make sure he gets exercise and if he needs surgery he could let his doctors know. So far, they have not felt a reason to stop the blood thinner.

-- G.B.

A: Blood clots are common around the time of surgery, and there is much advice on how best to prevent them from happening in the first place. However, whether due to ineffective prevention or lack thereof, blood clots still occur.