Dear Dr. Roach: Family history includes puzzling advice about oranges

DEAR DR. ROACH: Sixty years ago, I married into a family that included a woman doctor in the generation before mine. My mother-in-law was always lamenting that she had never understood a little ditty that Aunt Doctor would always say: "Oranges are gold in the morning, silver at noon, and lead at night."

I finally solved the riddle. Every night I drink orange juice, I experience sleep disturbances all night. I shifted to orange juice in the morning: No more problems. Years later, I have been in two hospitals and rehab facilities that served oranges or orange juice at night. Changing to morning could have a positive effect on the comfort of many hospital patients.

-- G.R.

A: From my research, it appears this saying may have been intended to keep people from stealing oranges at night. However, oranges do have acid, which could predispose to heartburn, which might in turn affect sleep. The sugar load in an orange can cause short term high blood sugar, but in some people, the body's response can cause a temporary low blood sugar as well.

If eating oranges at night doesn't bother you, there is no reason not to stop, but oranges are on the long list of things which might cause sleep disturbance.