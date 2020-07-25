Dear Dr. Roach: Filler in meds is not the cause of reader's symptoms

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about excipients, something you discussed in a recent column about thyroid medication. Twice in my life, I took Celebrex for orthopedic pain. The episodes were about five years apart. Both times, I suffered severe liver disfunction, turned yellow, lost weight and had dark urine and abnormal ALT, AST and bilirubin counts, etc. My doctor said the reaction was caused by the sulfonamide base, or "excipient," in Celebrex, and not by the active ingredients. Is sulfonamide used as an excipient in many other drugs? Should I be wary of them as well? Is there any advice you can share other than just steering clear of all drugs with sulfonamide excipients?
-- T.R.
A: An excipient is a substance used in a medication that is not an active ingredient. This includes fillers to make a tablet hold its shape, a dye or a preservative. An ideal excipient does not cause any side effects, and most are very good at doing so. However, no excipient is perfect, and occasionally people have reactions to the inactive ingredients in a medication, which was the concern I brought up in that recent column.
It's the active ingredient in celecoxib (Celebrex), not any excipient, that contains a sulfonamide group. People are frequently allergic to the sulfonamide groups in antibiotics. While in theory, people with allergies to sulfonamide antibiotics can also be allergic to Celebrex, this appears to be very rare. Chemically, the sulfonamide group in antibiotics is different from the group in Celebrex. (For the chemists: Antibiotics contain an arylamine group at the N4 position; Celebrex does not.)
Your reaction to Celebrex is quite unusual, and I can't say whether the sulfonamide group has anything to do with it. However, even though the drugs are quite different, avoiding sulfonamide antibiotics might be prudent.
