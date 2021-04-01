Dear Dr. Roach: Foot pain? Don't wait to visit a specialist

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male with continued pain in my right foot and ankle for the past five years. I try to stay active by golfing two days a week in season, and I walk 3 miles four times weekly around the neighborhood. The pain started about five years ago after a very active week of walking five days straight. My family doctor recommended I try some arch support inserts for my athletic and golf shoes, which I did try for one year. I stopped after that because they did not help.
He also referred me to a foot doctor, who I saw for two years. We tried a steroid shot and measured orthotics, but the pain continued. The foot doctor treated me for plantar fasciitis, and an X-ray indicated I may also have some arthritis. He recommended I massage the foot and plantar area, which does help. The third solution is surgery on the plantar fascia, or possibly on the joint with arthritis. I'm currently trying an over-the-counter gel for arthritis called Voltaren as a last resort before possible surgery. My questions are: What is your opinion of Voltaren and its success rate for my condition, and is there anything else I should consider before surgery?
-- M.L.
A: Plantar fasciitis is a common cause of foot pain. Like you, many people will develop it after engaging in more activity than normal. Many runners get it. The pain is most often located on the bottom of the foot, just in front of the heel. The first step in the morning can be exquisitely tender. Treating plantar fasciitis aggressively when it first comes on, with some basic interventions such as stretching, heel pads or cups, limitation of activity and anti-inflammatories, usually is effective. My experience is that when the symptoms have gone on a very long time, it takes a very long time to effectively treat.
I have never had a patient undergo surgery, but the literature does show that it is used as a "last resort" treatment for plantar fasciitis. Given how long you have been suffering with this condition, it seems reasonable to consider, but I strongly urge you to carefully research how much experience your surgeon has with this condition.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 73-year-old man who has always had a large prostate. Thirty years ago, my urologist described it more like the size of an orange rather than a walnut. Despite its size, it has never given me any problems -- no UTIs, sudden urination, poor stream, waking me in the middle of the night, etc. Despite not having symptoms, about 10 years ago I was prescribed finasteride at a dose of 5 milligrams, and Rapaflo to "try to keep it in check." In 2018 I had an ultrasound done of my prostate, and it was measured at 185 grams. It was measured again recently and is now 232 grams. My PSA is always in the 3.2-3.5 range.
At what point does a prostate get too large? Should I be concerned even without having any symptoms? To his credit, my urologist discussed my surgical options, along with the related side effects. I am reluctant to do anything if it's not necessary.
-- J.J.
A: The normal prostate gland is about 20 grams, and only 4% of men will develop a prostate over 100 grams. Yours is well past that, though far short of the world record of 2,410 grams.
It is striking that the size of the prostate does not well correlate with a man's symptoms. Since you have no symptoms and a low PSA level (especially considering the size), there is no indication to do anything surgically. The risk of surgical complications is higher in men with very enlarged prostate glands, so I would certainly be cautious about considering surgery.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband has psoriasis on his hands, and he thinks it's from stress. He had psoriasis a long time ago, and now it reappeared. He is stressed because I am sick. Please tell me what cream he can use. Before, he used some good Yugoslavian cream called Vipsogal.
— M.A.M.
A: Psoriasis is a common skin condition thought to be caused by abnormalities in the immune system. There are several forms, but most people with psoriasis notice plaques or papules on the skin.
Treatment depends on the type and severity of the psoriasis, but the important part is that it needs evaluation before treatment, both to determine the correct diagnosis and assess severity. This includes at least a joint exam for psoriatic arthritis and a careful history to look for other associated conditions, such as in the eye. Severe disease may need systemic therapies, including biological ones.
I looked up Vipsogal and it is a combination of several medicines, especially high-potency steroids. These are the mainstay of treatment for most people with mild to moderate psoriasis and are available in the U.S. and Canada only with a prescription. It's a powerful medicine with the potential for real harm if used incorrectly. He should see a dermatologist.