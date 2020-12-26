Dear Dr. Roach: For many OTC drugs, listed dose covers most people

DEAR DR. ROACH: In the majority of over-the-counter medication, the dosing references "adults 12 years and older" and then gives a maximum dose. I'm 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weigh 220 pounds. The average 12-year-old is 125-ish pounds. I don't get it. Are we overdosing the 12-year-olds or limiting effectiveness for the older (or much heavier) folks?

-- M.T.

A: The answer will depend on the specific drug ingested, but the primary answer is the same overall for most over-the-counter drugs: These drugs are generally so safe that a 12-year-old won't get close to overdose, even at a dose that is effective for most large adults.

For aspirin in particular, the toxicity is related to the blood levels, and blood levels are directly related to size. Weight is not the only factor affecting toxicity. Age, sex, kidney and liver function, diet and some lifestyle habits all may play a role. You are about 75% larger than the hypothetical 12-year-old (some of whom are larger than you), so your expected level of aspirin in the blood will be correspondingly lower. The 125-pound person might get all the benefit they need with one 325 mg aspirin tablet, while you will need two. Mild toxicity usually occurs when people take three to five times the recommended dose of aspirin.