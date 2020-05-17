Dear Dr. Roach: For prostate enlargement treatment, it's meds first, surgery last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: In a prior column, you discussed an enlarged prostate, or BPH. How does one know if they have BPH or overactive bladder? I wake up three times a night to urinate. I tried Flomax for three weeks, but it did not work. Tamsulosin plus finasteride seems risky, having two drugs in one's system. Why not just get surgery to reduce the prostate and be done with it, rather than relying on two drugs for a lifetime with risks of side effects?

-- E.M.

A: The symptoms of an enlarged prostate and overactive bladder can look the same in men. Many doctors will give a trial of tamsulosin (Flomax) or similar drug, but if it fails, some simple testing can help to make an accurate diagnosis. Urologists measure urine flow and bladder pressure in order to make the diagnosis for certain.