Dear Dr. Roach: For some women, nothing is as effective as estrogen

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 78-year-old woman in good health with no history of breast cancer in my family. When I was going through menopause, I had severe hot flashes and night sweats that kept me up long hours in the night. I was put on hormone therapy with great success. I was happy! Now, at my age, because of the risk of breast cancer, my doctor has taken me off the hormones. I have three or four hot flashes a day and wake up frequently with night sweats. I get irritable and depressed, which makes my life even harder, as I have to deal with my husband's senile dementia. I have just started to use black cohosh, and I did sleep better last night. Please tell me you can help.

-- R.R.J.

A: Sleep is important for anybody's well-being, but a caretaker under enormous stress particularly needs her sleep.

Your doctor is right that combined hormones -- an estrogen and a progestin -- increase the risk of breast cancer. Even the black cohosh you are taking is thought to work through estrogen effects -- that is, if it does work, as the consensus is that it may not be better than placebo. Fortunately, the limited evidence so far suggests black cohosh is safe, even in women at higher risk for breast cancer. If it works for you it may be a good option.