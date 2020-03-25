Dear Dr. Roach: Frequent visits may be more about perception than volume

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm am a 91-year-male who makes frequent visits to the bathroom to urinate. I am in good health and I wonder what causes this. Where does all that liquid that come from?

A: What goes in must come out. All the liquid you urinate came from fluid you consumed when drinking and eating food.

But it may be more about perception than volume. Frequent urination is extremely common in both men and women, and although some causes are the same, such as an overactive bladder, men have an additional anatomical structure that can lead to urinary problems as they get older: the prostate, a normally walnut-sized gland that may increase in size as men age. It is through the prostate that the urethra, and thus all the urine, has to flow. If the prostate is enlarged, the urinary flow slows down.

As the prostate obstruction becomes worse, men may have trouble emptying the bladder completely. This has the effect of making men go to bathroom more frequently, since the bladder has less functional size.

Treatment needs to be directed at the underlying cause. Overactive bladder and enlarged prostate have similar symptoms and different treatments.