Dear Dr. Roach: Friend urges inversion therapy for degenerative disc disease

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been diagnosed with degenerative disc disease and spinal stenosis. A spine specialist has advised surgery to fuse vertebrae in two places. I have already had surgery to remove a herniated disk on both these vertebrae and spinal epidurals with limited success.

Recently a friend suggested inversion therapy using a teeter table. My personal physician says, "It can't do any harm." What are your thoughts on this? I'm frustrated and in pain.

— M.D.N

A: Spinal stenosis is when the harder structures of the spine (bones, ligaments) compress the spinal cord or nerve roots. This causes pain and may eventually cause weakness. Definitive surgical therapy — laminectomy with decompression — may also be combined with lumbar fusion, especially if there is spondylolisthesis, a misalignment of the vertebrae. Surgery should not be recommended lightly. It is a major surgery with potential for complications, and the relief of compression is not permanent.