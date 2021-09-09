Dear Dr. Roach: Gangrene has several variations, can be life-threatening

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you explain diabetes and gangrene? I am prediabetic and the second toes on both feet have some tiny black spots on them. I will see my primary care physician soon.

-- S.R.

A: Gangrene is a name for localized death of body tissues. There are several different types. Gas gangrene is a rapid, life-threatening infection caused by virulent micro-organisms, such as group A streptococci or Clostridium perfringens. Gas gangrene is fortunately uncommon to see these days, as it is often a complication of delayed treatment of wounds.

It is called gas gangrene because the bacteria make gas, which can be felt under the skin. This is usually very painful. Treatment is rapid and extensive surgery along with antibiotics, and hyperbaric oxygen is a sometimes-useful additional treatment. This is the type of gangrene least associated with diabetes.

Dry gangrene is caused by poor blood flow, usually to an extremity. People with longstanding, severe diabetes are more at risk for this due to damage to both small and large blood vessels. The skin appears dark and dry. Treatment usually includes surgery to improve the blood supply if possible; without it, the damaged tissues won't heal.

Wet gangrene is a life-threatening emergency requiring immediate surgery. People with diabetes and nerve damage (neuropathy) are at higher risk for this, because they can injure themselves without knowing it. The tissue appears wet, swollen and blistered, and may have a bad odor.

While dark spots on the toes could possibly be gangrene, it would be very unlikely in a person with prediabetes. Your primary care physician or diabetes educator should be instructing you on what to look for on your feet (you should do a quick check every day) and to come in promptly for any worrisome signs. People with diabetes may also benefit from regular foot care from a podiatrist, who can help prevent foot problems from developing.

DEAR DR. ROACH: The blood bank nurses have a hard time finding a vein in either arm almost every time I go to donate platelets. I drink a lot of water the day before and 16 ounces the day of, but no luck. Is there anything I can do to make my veins easier to find? Does weight have anything to do with it?

-- N.K.

A: In addition to the fluid intake, keeping the arm warm makes the veins more prominent. Keeping the arm down (below your heart) for a good while may also help.

People who are overweight sometimes have veins that are harder to find, but that's not always the case.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels have been rising with every doctor's visit. I chose to wait and see. On my most recent visit, the urologist recommended I have a biopsy. My concern is that if it is cancer, it could spread faster by having a biopsy. The urologist doesn't think so. What are the facts?

-- E.J.K.

A: Many people have worried that getting a prostate biopsy could spread cancer. Although it is possible, it is extremely rare, with barely a handful of case reports, despite approximately 1 million prostate biopsies done yearly. With no other reliable way to make the diagnosis of prostate cancer, a biopsy is essential to get the information necessary to decide whether you need treatment or not. The tiny risk of cancer spreading should not keep you from getting essential information to determine whether you need potentially life-saving treatment.

There are some types of cancers where a biopsy has a higher risk of causing spread. In those cases, surgeons usually recommend going straight to definitive surgical removal. Prostate cancer is not one where spread is likely from biopsy.

