Dear Dr. Roach: Good advice for all: Avoid hand contact

Hand contact is a MAJOR way of acquiring viruses and bacteria. In your sister's case, not getting exposed to so many germs clearly had a big impact. I think many people may find that this last year of masks and social distancing has dramatically reduced infectious illnesses, and I really wonder how people (with or without immune diseases) will react next cold and flu season. I suspect many people will want to return to "normal," but others will choose to continue mask-wearing and avoiding handshaking.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 70 years old and in good health. I received my first shingles shot in November and was expecting to get the second one in January. Then the COVID vaccine was available. I had my second COVID vaccine dose in mid-February. My confusion is about when I should finish the shingles shots. One nurse I should wait at least two weeks, but a pharmacist said to wait six weeks. What is your opinion on the timing?

-- A.S.

A: Leave at least two weeks between either of your COVID-19 shots and any other vaccination. The second shingles vaccine should be given two to six months after the first. You can get the vaccine, preferably before the end of May.