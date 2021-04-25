Dear Dr. Roach: Got gout? It's best to be sure of the diagnosis

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old female in reasonably good health. Around Thanksgiving last year, my left ankle was swollen, red and very painful. I thought it was tendonitis, so I stopped going for my half-hour walks in the morning. Around Christmas, my doctor ran a blood test that showed my uric acid was high. He said I had gout and prescribed Indocin and colchicine. I stopped taking it after a week because of bad side effects -- vomiting and dizziness. I took Advil when the pain was really bad, and I drank a lot of water and avoided trigger foods. My swelling has gone down, but the pain still comes in bursts. I have a lot of pain after sitting for a while, and when get up, I limp.

Must I live with this pain, or is there medication that will get rid of the gout? I am concerned that I will not be able to walk.

-- J.D.S.