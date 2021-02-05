Dear Dr. Roach: Gout pain is excruciating

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 50-year-old female in fair health who was recently diagnosed with gout. I experienced excruciating pain in my left big toe only that came in bursts, then would subside to a dull pain, followed by another burst of pain. This pain was as bad as kidney stones, which were worse than childbirth. Why is gout so painful, and what can be done to minimize recurrences in the future?

-- C.C.

A: Gout is caused by crystals deposited in the joints and occasionally in other soft tissues. The crystal is uric acid -- strictly speaking, it's monosodium urate -- and they look like needles under the microscope. They cause an intense inflammatory reaction with redness, swelling, pain, warmth and loss of function.

Most people with acute gout agree with you that the pain is exquisite, among the most painful they have experienced. Any movement may cause extreme pain, and I have had many patients use a shoebox (or similar) to protect their feet from gout pain being exacerbated by even a sheet on the big toe, which is the most common place to get an acute gouty attack. There are lots and lots of nerve endings in the big toe and in and around other joints where gout occurs.