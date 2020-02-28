Dear Dr. Roach: Hepatitis C is forefront because of recent diagnostic changes

Dear Dr. Roach: Can you explain why being born between 1945 and 1965 is a risk factor for hepatitis C virus infection? I've seen this mentioned repeatedly in ads for hepatitis medications, and I've noticed that my health insurance covers one-time screenings for adults born between these dates. I'm wondering if this birth-window-related risk factor is due to past immunization practices for school children and military recruits. Was there a time when needles were reused and, perhaps, insufficiently sterilized during group immunization events, allowing transmission of the virus from one vaccination recipient to another?

Needles were not reused for vaccination in the U.S. or Canada during that time, but people born during that time period are at high risk for hepatitis C; 81% of Americans with hepatitis C were born in that period. Hepatitis C virus wasn't identified until 1989, so this may be due to inability to test the blood supply during that time, or possibly due to inadequate sterilization. Finally, injection drug use -- even if only tried once -- can lead to hepatitis C. That's why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends routine testing in those born between 1945 and 1965. The Canadian Association for the Study of the Liver recommends screening for those born between 1945 and 1975.