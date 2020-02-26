Dear Dr. Roach: Hiatal hernia is larger than normal hole in diaphragm

Dear Dr. Roach: My father was recently diagnosed with a type 4 hiatal hernia. His doctor said that this can be very serious and he may need to have surgery to correct the problem. He's 85 years old. Can you shed some light on this situation?
A: There is a hole in the diaphragm for the esophagus to go through. By far the most common type of hiatal hernia, type 1, is simply a larger than normal hole in the diaphragm, allowing the stomach to slide up into the chest. Most people can manage their hiatal hernia medically, and only those with symptoms that cannot be controlled with lifestyle changes and medication are considered for surgery.
You have free articles remaining.
Your father has likely had this condition his whole life, unless it is a complication from previous attempt at surgery. At age 85, he is not likely to develop one of those complications that would necessitate emergency surgery. It would be an unusual situation for your father to be recommended for surgery at his age.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 78-year-old female in relatively good health. My ophthalmologist says I have the beginnings of dry macular degeneration, and recommends I take AREDS-2 Preservision eye vitamin and mineral supplement by Bausch and Lomb twice a day. In addition, he would like me to take 600 mg of omega-3 fish oil supplement daily. Is there any scientific evidence demonstrating that these products are beneficial in any way?
A: There is good evidence that the AREDS-2 vitamin formulation does reduce the risk of progression of dry age-related macular degeneration. The benefit is significant, but not large: 11 people needed to be treated for seven years to prevent one person from progressing. The more advanced the AMD is, the more important it is to begin treatment. The data on omega-3 are inconsistent, with one small study showing a benefit and other, larger studies showing no benefit. However, it is unlikely to cause harm.