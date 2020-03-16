Dear Dr. Roach: High potassium levels require treatment

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 73-year-old male and have been diagnosed with a number of different medical conditions. I have one kidney (stage 4) and have had atrial fibrillation since 2008. Recently my nephrologist said I have high potassium levels. In order to treat this, he has prescribed a medicine called Veltassa. I started on it and my numbers are fine, but the problem is I cannot afford the medicine at $1,100 per month. According to my doctor, the only alternative med is Kayexalate, which he doesn't want to use and which gave me serious diarrhea during a hospital stay. Are you aware of something else that can help me?

-- S.C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A: High potassium levels are a serious problem in severe kidney disease. Without the kidney, the body has no way to effectively get rid of potassium, so as kidney failure progresses to end stage (called stage 5, where a kidney transplant or dialysis becomes life-sustaining), potassium becomes extremely important. Reducing potassium intake is critical, and I am sure your nephrologist ("nephros" is Greek for "kidney") has given you advice on reducing high potassium foods, such as orange juice, bananas, potato skins, avocados and many others. Very careful adherence to a low potassium diet will reduce the amount of medication you need. A dietitian nutritionist can help.