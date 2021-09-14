Dear Dr. Roach: HIPAA is for insurance company, not employer or business

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am confused about how HIPAA applies to my medical information. Some people are saying they don't have to tell people if they have been vaccinated or not or respond to an employer that is requiring the vaccine to go back to work or to businesses that may require vaccination for entry. I always thought HIPAA applied to doctors and insurance companies and was about providing my health information to third parties without my authorization, not about me providing that information directly. Can you please explain who's correct?

-- D.L.G.

A: The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act was passed by Congress in 1996 and signed into law by President Bill Clinton. It was designed to protect health coverage for people who change jobs, required medical providers to give patients access to their personal health information, and required medical providers to protect the privacy of health information. HIPAA applies to health plans, clearinghouses and providers. In my role as a physician, I must comply with HIPAA. However, most employers and businesses, such as cruise lines, are not HIPAA-covered entities, so HIPAA does not apply. A business is free to require vaccination, and you are free to refuse and take your business elsewhere, if you so choose.

DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently told a reader who was a newly diagnosed diabetic that Type 2 diabetes is a "stable" diagnosis: Once the diagnosis is made, you always have diabetes. Is prediabetes similarly a stable diagnosis? If someone has never been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, but likely would have been but for closely watching diet, exercise and weight, is it important for them to be diagnosed as having diabetes? -- A.A.

A: Prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes are on the same spectrum: It's a matter of severity. The same underlying problem -- insulin resistance, also called impaired glucose tolerance -- is responsible for both prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes.

Most people with prediabetes can get their blood sugars into the normal range by careful control of the three factors you identified. But in simple sugars and starches, regular moderate exercise and weight control. These behaviors do need to be lifelong.

