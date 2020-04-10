Dear Dr. Roach: Hormone pellets are not FDA-approved for any indication

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm a 68-year-old woman. I have just finished reading about changes in our hormones and that the issues are our testosterone and estrogen. The material proposed inserting a rice size grain under your skin to increase them. I have some medical issues (overweight, low thyroid, high blood pressure) and take medication. Is this something that really works or just another snake oil treatment? My doctor is very good and I trust her, but I wonder about the pellet.
-- P.W.
A: Estrogen and testosterone both can be given by subcutaneous (under the skin) pellet. There is a testosterone pellet approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but it sounds like the doctor may be considering a custom compounded hormone replacement with both estrogen and testosterone.
There are times when combination of hormones may be appropriate. However, these pellets are not FDA-approved for any indication, and injecting medication from a compounding pharmacy makes me very nervous. Although fatal infections from injection of contaminated compounded medications are very rare, there is no compelling reason to use pellets at all; pills, gels, patches and injections are FDA-approved and available.
Further, it's not clear to me what symptoms the hormones are supposed to be treating. In women, estrogen is prescribed for hot flashes or vulvar atrophy. Mood stability and joint pains are possible indications as well. Given the risks -- higher risk of blood clots and stroke; breast cancer (probably); endometrial cancer (definitely if given to a woman with a uterus without progestin); and heart disease, especially at age 68 -- estrogen should be given only for bothersome symptoms. A thorough understanding of the risks and benefits is necessary.
Testosterone is given to women mostly to treat low libido. There are no other clear indications. Weight, thyroid and blood pressure are not reasons for estrogen and testosterone treatment.
