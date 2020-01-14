Dear Dr. Roach: How can an EKG show evidence of an old heart attack?

Dear Dr. Roach: When I went to my new doctor, whom I like very much, I found that they do a lot of things in their office for which I would normally be sent elsewhere. The nurse drew four vials of blood and gave me an EKG.

The EKG showed I had a heart attack sometime in the past. After thinking about it, I decided it was in 2010. My friend and I were driving home and I thought I had heartburn. I had terrible pain in my chest, but I managed to drop my friend off at her house and get myself home.

A: The electrocardiogram looks at the electrical impulses in the heart. It is a critical tool for evaluating rhythm disturbances. Despite its limitations, it is a useful tool for looking at problems with blood flow to the heart. The EKG can show changes consistent with poor blood flow to a specific area of the heart (called ischemia, the cause of angina). These are different from the EKG changes of injury, when the heart cells are dying -- which is what happens with a myocardial infarction, or heart attack. Over time, the injured cells die completely and form a scar. The scar may have yet another type of EKG finding. The EKG you had with your new doctor was likely this last one, consistent with a scar. So, the EKG can show both your present condition and your past, but it isn't terribly good at determining how long ago the damage might have occurred.