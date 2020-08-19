Dear Dr. Roach: How do you know when you really need blood pressure meds?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 71-year-old female who is basically in good health. I am active and still working. I usually walk 3 miles per day, five days per week, and try to stay limber by doing strength training and stretching to enhance my health. I eat healthy with low salt and hardly any caffeine. I tend to have high reactions to drugs.

How do you know when you really need blood pressure medicine? I have received conflicting advice. For example, I have been told that blood pressure is a cycle in that it is lowest when sleeping, rises in the morning and continues to rise during the day and then starts to go down at night; however, I've been told it should be kept to 120/80. I also read that as you get older it is natural and OK for the systolic to be 135. After walking and breakfast, many times I have pressure ranging from 104/65 to 134/72. I noticed that occasionally the systolic may hit 140 but rarely, and that is usually in the afternoon or at a doctor's office.