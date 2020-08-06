Dear Dr. Roach: How much can exercise help as patient recovers from stroke

Dear Dr. Roach: Do you recommend exercise after a stroke so that someone can make a comeback?
A: A stroke is the name for damage done to the brain, usually by death of brain cells, and may be caused by lack of blood flow caused by a blood clot or by bleeding inside the brain. A transient ischemic attack is a very similar problem, only a TIA reflects a temporary issue (usually minutes or hours), while strokes last for longer periods. Strokes can involve very small areas of the brain, with loss of very specific function, or much larger areas with loss of motor control of an entire side of the body. Other kinds of strokes can affect other brain function besides muscle control.
For strokes involving loss of muscle control, exercise is a critical part of therapy after a stroke. Exercise should be begun soon after a stroke, whenever possible, and should be supervised by an expert. Unfortunately, physical therapy cannot always bring about recovery, especially in a large stroke, although the brain does have remarkable ability to have other parts take over for the area of brain lost in a stroke.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have a relative who has had inflammatory bowel disease for 12 years. In November, he was started on Xeljanz. For the past several months, he has had a persistent elevation of alkaline phosphatase. It's less than 1.5 times the upper limit of normal. Isoenzymes were fractionated, revealing it to be 100% of intestinal origin. Could this be a harbinger of intestinal perforation?
A: Tofacitinib (Xeljanz) is a biological medication for inflammatory bowel disease, specifically, ulcerative colitis. It can affect the liver, and a serious but rare side effect is perforation of the intestine. However, this was seen in people taking Xeljanz for rheumatoid arthritis, often in connection with NSAID drugs. There was no increased rate of intestinal perforation in people taking the drug for ulcerative colitis.
An increase of less than 1.5 times the upper limit of normal is a very mild increase. Three times the upper limit of normal is a cause for more concern. Based on this information, I think intestinal perforation is unlikely.
Dear Dr. Roach: I was recently diagnosed with low grade prostate cancer. For now, my urologist recommends simply monitoring the situation closely through PSA testing and another biopsy in a year; no surgery, radiation or chemo at this time. I'm not on any medication. I recently asked my doctor at my HMO if I could donate blood and he did not see a reason I could not. However, when I tried to set up an appointment at the blood bank, I was turned down due to my cancer diagnosis. When asked, the blood bank representative could offer no other reason nor could he explain the risk. I can understand the need for caution at the blood bank, but was wondering if there was any medical evidence of transmitting cancer or other diseases through blood transfusions where the blood originated from an individual with cancer, such as myself. I would guess that there have been cases where people with undiagnosed cancer have donated blood and am very curious about the risks.
-- M.R.
A: There has never been a confirmed case of cancer transmitted by blood transfusion. Cancer can be transmitted by organ transplant, and in theory, blood cancers such as leukemia might be transmitted to a person with a weakened immune system. Solid cancers -- such as prostate, breast, lung and colon -- would not be expected to transmit cancer, so the observation that they have not is unsurprising.
Blood banks are understandably very conservative when accepting blood. They want for the blood not only to be safe, but also to appear safe. That can lead them to make decisions that seem illogical. However, taking blood donations from a person with active cancer may also be unwise from the standpoint of the donor: You may need your blood to best deal with your own cancer, even though it sounds like in your case, your prostate cancer is very low risk.
