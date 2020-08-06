Dear Dr. Roach: How much can exercise help as patient recovers from stroke

A: Tofacitinib (Xeljanz) is a biological medication for inflammatory bowel disease, specifically, ulcerative colitis. It can affect the liver, and a serious but rare side effect is perforation of the intestine. However, this was seen in people taking Xeljanz for rheumatoid arthritis, often in connection with NSAID drugs. There was no increased rate of intestinal perforation in people taking the drug for ulcerative colitis.

Dear Dr. Roach: I was recently diagnosed with low grade prostate cancer. For now, my urologist recommends simply monitoring the situation closely through PSA testing and another biopsy in a year; no surgery, radiation or chemo at this time. I'm not on any medication. I recently asked my doctor at my HMO if I could donate blood and he did not see a reason I could not. However, when I tried to set up an appointment at the blood bank, I was turned down due to my cancer diagnosis. When asked, the blood bank representative could offer no other reason nor could he explain the risk. I can understand the need for caution at the blood bank, but was wondering if there was any medical evidence of transmitting cancer or other diseases through blood transfusions where the blood originated from an individual with cancer, such as myself. I would guess that there have been cases where people with undiagnosed cancer have donated blood and am very curious about the risks.