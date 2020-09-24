Dear Dr. Roach: How serious untreated high blood pressure can prove to be

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have high blood pressure. My most recent echocardiogram said I have a "hyperdynamic left ventricle," "concentric left ventricular hypertrophy" and "abnormal left ventricle relaxation." Is this heart failure? My doctor put me on beta blockers. Worrying about my heart gives me sleepless nights. Is it serious?

— G.D.

A: When high blood pressure isn't treated rapidly and properly, the heart undergoes changes to try to adapt to its increased workload. The heart muscle thickens ("hypertrophy") and strengthens, so it can empty more blood ("hyperdynamic"). Unfortunately, there are several costs to these changes. One is that the left ventricle chamber wall can get so thick and stiff it cannot relax properly, which is the third point in the echo report. That translates to higher pressures inside the heart, which are transmitted to the lungs.

Abnormal heart relaxation is found in a type of heart failure called heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (the ejection fraction is the proportion of the blood in the heart that is squeezed out with each beat: It's normally 50-75%, and yours is at the high end of that, at 72%).