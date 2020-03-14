Dear Dr. Roach: HPV cancers of head and neck are on the rise

There is absolutely a vaccine to prevent HPV infection for both men and women. It is most effective if given before exposure to HPV, which is why it is recommended before the onset of sexual activity. However, the HPV vaccine is now indicated for people up to the age of 45 and could even be considered in some people older than that, such as a person who has been with very few partners their whole life and is about to become sexually active with new partners. There are only a few vaccines that protect against cancers, but the HPV vaccine is very effective at preventing cervical cancer, and data on head and neck cancer shows those vaccinated are at much lower risk for acquiring the cancer-causing types of HPV.