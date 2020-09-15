Dear Dr. Roach: HSV diagnosis doesn't need to doom love life

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 57 and finally divorced my cheating husband a year ago. Now that I am interested in dating again, I went for a consultation and exam with my gynecologist, complete with STD testing. I am in excellent health and all tests were negative except the one I feared: herpes, both oral and genital.

I am not only upset but also confused because neither I nor any of my partners have ever had any lesions or cold sores. I have had terrible canker sores since childhood, but thought they were related to food allergies. I have eliminated most trigger foods to avoid the discomfort, but could they be related to the herpes?

I am not suffering physically; it is the fear of not finding a future partner willing to risk intimacy with me that is most concerning.

-- Anon

A: A positive blood test for herpes is pretty strong evidence of past infection. It could have been from any time in your life when you have had intimate relations. Most people with genital herpes are not aware they have it, and can spread virus -- and therefore be infectious -- even with no symptoms. However, people with active herpes infection, with blisters or ulcers, are much more infectious.