Dear Dr. Roach: Identifying triggers for migraine

DEAR DR. ROACH: Is it true that fructose is a trigger for migraines?
-- L.J.S.
A: Migraine headaches are a form of episodic headache, often associated with nausea, as well as sensitivity to light and sound. There are many subtypes of migraine, including migraine without headache, and any given person may identify his or her own trigger for migraine. It's possible fructose is a trigger for some people.
Stress and sleep changes are among the most common. Women sometimes get migraines around the time of menstruation. These are called catamenial migraines (thank you, Dr. Abby Spencer, who taught me that word years ago).
Among foods, caffeine and wine are very commonly identified triggers for migraine. Some people identify chocolate as a trigger, but it may not be. It's possible to get food cravings, such as for chocolate, at the beginning of the migraine syndrome, so although it seems as though chocolate is the trigger, in fact the migraine caused the chocolate craving. Fructose, a sugar found in honey and fruit, is not a commonly identified trigger. It may be that, similar to chocolate, some people have a craving for fruit even before an aura, or the headache, begins.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a history of cancer with an elevated CA-125 level. Recently I had a shingles shot and soon thereafter, my CA-125 level was high. An extensive workup showed up nothing significant, and a repeat CA-125 level was back down to normal. Could the shingles shot have elevated my CA-125 level?
-- K.R.
A: CA-125 is a tumor marker most commonly used for ovarian cancer. Although not all ovarian cancers have a high CA-125 level, the measure of this marker can be useful in following women with ovarian cancer and in evaluating women with a possible ovarian mass.
CA-125 is not specific for ovarian cancer. Many other conditions can increase the level. I could not find any reports of a vaccine causing a temporary increase in CA-125. One of the most common reasons for the CA-125 level to increase temporarily is menstruation, but there are others.
