Dear Dr. Roach: If atrial fibrillation is on and off, why are meds full time?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a male, 71, with a bovine aortic value that was installed 11 years ago. I went into atrial fibrillation six years ago and had an electric shock to stop it. That lasted a week, and was followed by an ablation, which kept me out of atrial fibrillation for five years. I went into atrial fibrillation again last year, and the shock I got is still working. I am now on Xarelto as before, but my cardiologist will not allow me to quit this time, even with electronic surveillance equipment. His only explanation is that the risk of stroke as a result of going back into unrecognized AFib is too great.
Is he just being old-fashioned?
A: I think I agree with your old-fashioned cardiologist. Since you have gone back into atrial fibrillation -- a lack of rhythm of the heart that predisposes to clot formation -- despite an ablation procedure, it is likely you will do so again. People who go in and out of atrial fibrillation are at similar risk for stroke as those who are in atrial fibrillation all the time. The risk for stroke is a few percent per year. Strokes can be devastating: The expense of Xarelto, and its attendant (small) risks, are outweighed by the reduction in stroke risk.
DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, an 82-year-old woman with spinal stenosis mentioned she was taking gabapentin. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning concerning that drug for the elderly. Is it still OK?
A: A recent FDA communication warned against the use of gabapentin and pregabalin in people at risk of breathing difficulties. The main concern is using gabapentin-type drugs along with opiates (drugs like morphine) or benzodiazepines (such as valium). Some antidepressants and older antihistamines have similar concerns when given with gabapentin. However, there was some risk of breathing issues with gabapentin in people with other conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Warning signs for problems with gabapentin include confusion, excess sleepiness, and shallow and slowed breathing.
As always, the risks and benefits of a medication need to be carefully weighed.
