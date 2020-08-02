Dear Dr. Roach: If atrial fibrillation is on and off, why are meds full time?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a male, 71, with a bovine aortic value that was installed 11 years ago. I went into atrial fibrillation six years ago and had an electric shock to stop it. That lasted a week, and was followed by an ablation, which kept me out of atrial fibrillation for five years. I went into atrial fibrillation again last year, and the shock I got is still working. I am now on Xarelto as before, but my cardiologist will not allow me to quit this time, even with electronic surveillance equipment. His only explanation is that the risk of stroke as a result of going back into unrecognized AFib is too great.

Is he just being old-fashioned?

A: I think I agree with your old-fashioned cardiologist. Since you have gone back into atrial fibrillation -- a lack of rhythm of the heart that predisposes to clot formation -- despite an ablation procedure, it is likely you will do so again. People who go in and out of atrial fibrillation are at similar risk for stroke as those who are in atrial fibrillation all the time. The risk for stroke is a few percent per year. Strokes can be devastating: The expense of Xarelto, and its attendant (small) risks, are outweighed by the reduction in stroke risk.