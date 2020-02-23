Dear Dr. Roach: If facing possible drug interactions, search for alternative meds

Dear Dr. Roach: I am writing about a concerning development with my 67-year-old husband. After more than a year of taking a 10 mg dose of escitalopram, his internist increased the dose to 20 mg. This vastly improved his depression symptoms over the past year. For many years, he has taken flecainide for atrial fibrillation.

In early December, a nurse from his cardiologist's office called, concerned about possible interaction between escitalopram and flecainide. I told her that he had taken escitalopram for a long time with no problems. However, during his subsequent office visit, the cardiologist persuaded him to stop taking escitalopram. I didn't know this until several weeks later when, after noticing a marked increase in his depression symptoms, I asked if he had stopped taking it. He confirmed he had.

These are my concerns: It doesn't seem like a good idea to stop taking the depression medication cold turkey. There was no attempt by the doctor to find possible alternatives. My husband's depression symptoms have come roaring back, greatly impacting his behavior. Any thoughts on where to go with this?

-- R.R.