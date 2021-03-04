Dear Dr. Roach: Immunity after COVID does not appear to be long-lasting

DEAR DR. ROACH: In your recent column about the COVID-19 vaccine, you review the Pfizer vaccine results along with your suggested approach. You say: "People with a history of COVID-19 infection benefitted from the vaccine just as much as those without, suggesting no natural immunity was present." I'm curious what specific results from the study led you to this conclusion.
-- Anon.
A: There is some degree of immunity after natural COVID-19 infection, for at least the first three months after infection. After that, immunity begins to wane.
In the large study for the Pfizer vaccine, longer-term immunity was evaluated by comparing the risk of acquiring COVID-19 (in the group that did NOT receive vaccine) between those who had antibodies showing previous infection against those who did not. The "attack rate" (the proportion infected by COVID-19) was 1.3% in people with and without COVID-19 antibodies at baseline.
The numbers were small: Only 3% of participants had evidence of prior infection at study enrollment, and additional analyses showed that very few COVID-19 cases occurred in these participants over the course of the entire study. The placebo group attack rate from enrollment to the end of the study was 1.3% both for participants without evidence of prior infection at enrollment (259 cases in 19,818 participants) and for participants with evidence of prior infection at enrollment (9 cases in 670 participants). While limited, these data do suggest that previously infected individuals can be at risk of COVID-19 (i.e., reinfection) and could benefit from vaccination.
I have attached the briefing document for the Pfizer vaccine FDA EUA, where these data may be found, to my page at Facebook.com/keithroachmd.