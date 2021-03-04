Dear Dr. Roach: Immunity after COVID does not appear to be long-lasting

DEAR DR. ROACH: In your recent column about the COVID-19 vaccine, you review the Pfizer vaccine results along with your suggested approach. You say: "People with a history of COVID-19 infection benefitted from the vaccine just as much as those without, suggesting no natural immunity was present." I'm curious what specific results from the study led you to this conclusion.

-- Anon.

A: There is some degree of immunity after natural COVID-19 infection, for at least the first three months after infection. After that, immunity begins to wane.

In the large study for the Pfizer vaccine, longer-term immunity was evaluated by comparing the risk of acquiring COVID-19 (in the group that did NOT receive vaccine) between those who had antibodies showing previous infection against those who did not. The "attack rate" (the proportion infected by COVID-19) was 1.3% in people with and without COVID-19 antibodies at baseline.