Dear Dr. Roach: Imperfect vaccines still the best option to avoid hospitalization

DEAR DR. ROACH: If a patient has been fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines within the past three months and subsequently develops symptoms of COVID-19 and tests positive, does this patient need to quarantine/isolate? Why or why not?

-- C.K.

A: If a person has COVID-19, they need to be isolated for 10 days after the onset of symptoms. Whether they had the vaccine or not doesn't matter -- they are potentially infectious to others.

No vaccine is perfect, and cases of COVID-19 have popped up in fully-

vaccinated individuals; however, the risk of developing COVID-19 is much lower after vaccination -- real-world studies have confirmed a greater than 90% effectiveness for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines -- and their effectiveness at reducing the need for hospitalization or the odds of dying from COVID-19 are even greater.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 81-year-old male. I have asymptomatic atrial fibrillation. Two trips to the hospital for cardioversions were canceled because I am only in AFib 20% of the time, and both times I was not in AFib. I'm otherwise healthy. If I simply do nothing further, should I be concerned?

-- W.H.

A: Atrial fibrillation is a disturbance of the normal heart rhythm. Instead of a reliable beat from the atria (the top chambers of the heart), chaotic electrical activity creates an irregular heart rate.

There are two major problems with having atrial fibrillation. The first is that the heart rate, being irregular, can sometimes get so fast that it causes symptoms or even damage to the heart if it persists. In addition, because of a lack of coordinated electrical activity, the atria do not contract, causing the ventricles to do all the mechanical work of the heart. Most of the time, the heart can handle this, but in people with heart failure or who have damage to the heart valves, this can cause noticeable worsening of heart function.

The second problem is that if the atria don't contract, the blood can pool and clot, putting a person at risk for embolism. In an embolism, the clot flows downstream, especially to the brain, where it may cause a stroke. Virtually everyone over age 75 with atrial fibrillation, and many people younger who have additional clotting risks, should be on anticoagulant medication to reduce stroke risk.

In addition to anticoagulation, the cardiologist deciding on how to treat atrial fibrillation must choose between controlling the rhythm or the rate. In "rhythm control," we try to get a person back into normal rhythm; with "rate control," we allow a person to stay in atrial fibrillation but use medication if necessary to keep the heart rate in a normal range. When a person is in and out of atrial fibrillation, as it seems you are, then electrical cardioversion may not be the right option for rhythm control, and the cardiologist will consider medications, such as flecainide or amiodarone, to keep a person in normal rhythm. Another option is finding and treating the areas in the atria causing the abnormal, chaotic rhythm. This is a process called ablation, which can be done either surgically or, more commonly, with a catheter in the cardiac lab.

The alternative is making sure the heart rate is in a safe range most of the time (including during exercise) by wearing a device to monitor the heart rate and using medication, such as a beta or calcium blocker, to keep the heart rate from getting too high.

I should note that even people who are experiencing atrial fibrillation for a short amount of time are still at higher risk for stroke and need careful consideration of anticoagulation.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 41-year-old man. I used to do jiujitsu for three years until 6 months ago. Two weeks ago, in a stress echo (running on the machine) test, I was diagnosed with aortic root of 41 mm. Two years ago, my aortic root was 30 mm. My doctor sent me to get a CT for better measurement of the root, which indeed was 41 mm.

Can I continue practicing jiujitsu? Is my condition dangerous? What kind of sports can I do? I know weightlifting is not allowed, but why?

-- U.J.

A: The aortic root is where the aorta starts, at the left ventricle. The aorta takes all the oxygenated blood from the heart and splits into the major arteries to deliver this blood to the muscles and organs. The normal size in men is up to 39.1 mm.

There are many causes of dilation, including high blood pressure, but in a man as young as yourself, less-common causes, such as Marfan syndrome or vascular Ehlers-Danlos should be considered. I am especially concerned given the rapid increase in size. A careful examination of your family history would be an important first step.

In general, regular, moderate exercise is safe even in people with dilations in their aortic root. Strenuous exercise should be avoided because blood pressure can increase just as it can with heavy weightlifting. You should get specific advice from your own physician. If they say it is OK, talk with your jiujitsu coach about your need to avoid overly strenuous workouts.

If you smoke, you should quit, and even moderate increases in blood pressure should by carefully considered for treatment.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 53-year-old son carries the cystic fibrosis gene. Will his sons and nephews carry the gene?

-- C.S.

A: There are over 2,000 mutations in the gene that causes cystic fibrosis, the CFTR gene. In order to have clinical disease, a person must have two abnormal genes. Ninety percent of people with CF have at least one copy of the f508del mutation, making it the most common.

It is likely your son has one abnormal gene and one normal gene. If that is the case, each of his children has a 50% chance of getting the abnormal gene, and a 50% chance of inheriting the normal gene. If the child's mother has two normal genes, a child who got the abnormal gene would be a CF carrier, like your son. However, if the mother is also a carrier, then each child would have a 25% chance of having CF; a 50% chance of being a carrier, and a 25% chance of having no copy of the abnormal mutation at all.

Since he might have a second abnormal (but less dangerous) mutation, the situation with CF is complicated. A genetic counselor with access to all the specifics of your situation can provide personalized information.

