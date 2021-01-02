Dear Dr. Roach: Incorrect vaccine administration can cause bursa injury

DEAR DR. ROACH: Two years ago, I received the high-dose flu vaccine at my doctor's office. It resulted in a severe case of SIRVA bursitis in my shoulder. I suffered for three months, taking Tylenol after getting two shots of steroid from my orthopedic surgeon and physical therapy. Since then I have been afraid to get another vaccine. However, when I broke my elbow, the emergency doctor gave me a tetanus shot, which did not cause any discomfort. Now that a COVID-19 vaccine might become available shortly, I was wondering how the flu shot gave me such a horrible reaction and the tetanus shot didn't. How can I avoid the experience that I had with the flu shot?

-- A.L.

A: Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration happens when the vaccine is injected too deep in the shoulder. Instead of going into the muscle, the vaccine goes into the shoulder bursa, causing a strong immune reaction. Symptoms usually begin within a few hours of vaccine administration. Three months is a long time, but not unheard of, to have symptoms from SIRVA. Physical therapy and steroid shots are common therapies.