Dear Dr. Roach: Inflammation of stomach caused by H. pylori bacteria

Dear Dr. Roach: My 77-year-old aunt, who is in good health, had an endoscopy and was told that her stomach biopsy was positive for H. pylori. She was treated for 14 days. After a month, a breathing test showed no signs of H. pylori. However, I read her biopsy report, and it showed "secondary interstitial chronic gastritis with plasmacytosis." The nurse at the office said it is due to the H. pylori but also asked if my aunt had ever had radiation. She has not. Should we be concerned? Does she need a certain diet?
-- A.M.F.
A: Helicobacter pylori is the major source of stomach ulcers. It can cause stomach symptoms without causing ulcers. Experts recommend treating all people with evidence of an active infection, and a variety of treatment regimens is available.
The diagnosis can be made several ways. Your aunt had a biopsy, where the fresh specimen can be tested for urease, an enzyme that is made by the bacteria, not by humans. In addition, the biopsy can show typical changes that are associated with the infection, or even the bacteria themselves when stained.
Chronic gastritis is one of those typical changes with an H. pylori infection. "Gastritis" means "inflammation of the stomach." The inflammatory cells usually include plasma cells, which are the cells that make antibodies. "Plasmacytosis" means "lots of plasma cells," which is compatible with her diagnosis. However, H. pylori is not the only cause. Radiation can cause inflammation of the stomach as well -- hence the question by the nurse -- but pathologists can normally tell the difference. The positive H. pylori result confirms the diagnosis.
A breath test looks for the urea made by that same bacterial enzyme, urease. It's an excellent way to confirm eradication of the organism. Once the infection is eradicated, your aunt needs no further evaluation and can follow any diet she likes.