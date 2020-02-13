Dear Dr. Roach: Influenza immunity, however acquired, not always long-lasting

Dear Dr. Roach: As I understand it, the influenza virus nomenclature is H#N#, where the numbers can be 1 through 9. I may have the letters backward but H defines how the virus enters and N defines how the virus exits the cells.

Here is the stupid question: If we get immunized for all the H1 through H9, why is it necessary to get a flu shot every year? Also, if we have had an H1 flu, aren't we immune to further H1 strains regardless how they exit? I am tired of being a pin cushion.

— R.F.

A: It's a bit more complicated. There are 18 subtypes of hemagglutinin, a viral protein that lets the influenza virus attach to target cells, and nine subtypes of neuraminidase, which in addition to opening up the infected target cells to let more flu virus out, allows the virus to move through the mucus in your respiratory tract, making it more effective at causing disease. Certain strains of neuraminidase (N1 and N2) are more virulent than others, even though N3 and N7 may also cause death.