Dear Dr. Roach: Inhibitors can cause coughing

Dear Dr. Roach: My doctor put me on a beta blocker for high blood pressure a year ago. Shortly thereafter, I began coughing incessantly, especially after meals, producing a clear mucus. I returned to my doctor and was switched from a beta blocker to an ACE inhibitor. There was little to no difference in my cough. I consulted an allergist, to no avail. At the urging of my co-workers, I saw a gastroenterologist to see if I had GERD, which I did not. I began a many months long treatment with an acupuncture specialist, with no results.
One day while reading online I found that both medicines could have the side effect of cough. I returned to my doctor, who switched me to a calcium channel blocker, and within the month my cough was gone. Hopefully, this will save someone else from future suffering.
-- D.M.
A: I appreciate your writing. ACE inhibitors -- the generic name ends in "pril," such as lisinopril -- cause cough in up to 20% of people, so if you had started with the ACE inhibitor and had a cough, it would have been recognized quickly.
Beta blockers do not normally cause cough. However, they can precipitate asthma in people who are predisposed. Although wheezing is more common, cough is not uncommon in asthma. Because you also had sensitivity to an ACE inhibitor causing cough, the drug connection was missed. At least, that's my suspicion of what happened.
It is certainly worth a reminder that cough with an ACE inhibitor is common. It can start within hours of the first dose or months later, and goes away usually within a month but may take several months.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a healthy and active 65-year-old male. I had hepatitis B as a teenager. I then had hepatitis C, which was treated and now has been non-detected for five years.
Will I ever be able to give blood? Before being treated for hepatitis C, doctors told me to stay away from shellfish, especially raw oysters. Is it OK to eat them now? My liver functions are normal.
-- D.B.
A: At the present time, most blood banks, such as the American Red Cross, do not accept blood donations from anyone with any history of hepatitis C, even those who are apparently cured, as you are.
Raw oysters, and some other raw shellfish, may carry bacteria called vibrio vulnificus. This species is in the same family as cholera, and is a problem in people with liver disease. Cirrhosis is the major concern, but people with fatty liver, alcohol use without known liver disease and liver disease due to hereditary hemochromatosis -- a genetic disease leading to iron overload -- are at risk, as are people with other chronic illness, such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, though at a much lower level of risk.
Check with your doctor. If you have no liver disease now, and normal lab tests are a hopeful sign, you might be able to eat them, though it would certainly be safest not to.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am very sensitive to caffeine. I usually have two cups of coffee in the morning but don't consume anything with caffeine in it after about noon. If I do drink tea or soda, or eat chocolate after that time, I'll be wide awake and my heartbeat will be racing by 2 a.m. Is there anything that I can take to counteract this effect of caffeine?
-- B.H.
A: People differ widely in their ability to metabolize caffeine. Some people have minimal effects from large amounts of coffee, but others, like you, are much more sensitive. This may have to do with different types of detoxifying enzymes (especially CYP1A2) in the liver, but this is only part of the approximately 40-fold difference in caffeine sensitivity among individuals.
In theory, substances that enhance the activity of the enzyme CYP1A2 should help metabolize caffeine faster. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli or brussels sprouts do so, but I'm not sure how clinically relevant that effect is.
You can always switch to decaffeinated coffee/tea (or mix caffeinated and decaf to the amount of caffeine you want).
Dear Dr. Roach: I recently had to give a urine sample for microalbumin. Does it matter if I use the first part of the void or midstream?
-- N.F.
A: Urine microalbumin is a test for small amounts of protein in the urine. It is most commonly used as a screening test for kidney damage due to diabetes. Very small amounts of the protein albumin -- far less than what shows up on a typical urine dipstick -- predict the onset of the kidney disease that can ultimately lead to dialysis. Positive microalbumin means that the diabetes may not have been under optimal control, and this is often treated with medications like ACE inhibitors, which greatly slow kidney damage due to diabetes.
The very first few drops of urine often contain some cells of the lining of the urethra, and in the case of women, of the vulva around the urethra. Allowing that urine to void uncollected reduces contamination of those cells. This is particularly important when looking for infection, but is usually recommended for microalbumin as well. Hence, midstream is preferred.
One study showed that the very first urine made in the morning is the most accurate way of looking for urine microalbumin.
Dear Dr. Roach: I had two previous episodes of C. diff and was treated with vancomycin. My stool tests the first time were negative. Recently, I got the same symptoms, and the doctor did a stool test and then put me on vancomycin. I improved, but tests came back negative, so the medicine was stopped and my symptoms returned. My doctor refuses to consider that the test might be a false negative, and told me to use Imodium. The gastroenterologist agreed. What do I do?
-- M.G.
A: There are two major tests for C. diff -- one looks for the toxin and another looks for the bacteria DNA.
There is no such thing as a perfect test. Even very, very good tests -- like the most recent nucleic acid amplification tests for C. diff -- can have false negative results. Other less sensitive tests will have false negatives more frequently. If you had a toxin test, a NAAT test would be more likely to identify a true infection, if present.
If you took the vancomycin before the stool sample was tested, that is a clear reason for a false negative, and I would recommend a repeat test if you continue to have symptoms. If you continue to have symptoms despite a negative NAAT test, it is time to look for an alternative explanation. You don't want to take unnecessary antibiotics. There are many other causes of diarrhea besides C. diff.
