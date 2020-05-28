Dear Dr. Roach: Inhibitors can cause coughing

Dear Dr. Roach: I recently had to give a urine sample for microalbumin. Does it matter if I use the first part of the void or midstream?

-- N.F.

A: Urine microalbumin is a test for small amounts of protein in the urine. It is most commonly used as a screening test for kidney damage due to diabetes. Very small amounts of the protein albumin -- far less than what shows up on a typical urine dipstick -- predict the onset of the kidney disease that can ultimately lead to dialysis. Positive microalbumin means that the diabetes may not have been under optimal control, and this is often treated with medications like ACE inhibitors, which greatly slow kidney damage due to diabetes.

The very first few drops of urine often contain some cells of the lining of the urethra, and in the case of women, of the vulva around the urethra. Allowing that urine to void uncollected reduces contamination of those cells. This is particularly important when looking for infection, but is usually recommended for microalbumin as well. Hence, midstream is preferred.

One study showed that the very first urine made in the morning is the most accurate way of looking for urine microalbumin.