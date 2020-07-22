Dear Dr. Roach: Insomnia, COVID complicate treatment of depression

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an almost 69-year-old man in generally good health. I have always been troubled with insomnia and have tried every sleep aid -- both prescription and nonprescription -- to no avail. That was until my internist prescribed trazodone 100 mg.

Four years ago, I suffered acute anxiety with no known trigger, for which I was prescribed Xanax. After a heart attack, my internist wanted me off of the Xanax completely and prescribed Lexapro (escitalopram 20 mg). Since beginning this medication last year, my sex drive has noticeably dipped. Now in the past couple of months I can achieve an erection but cannot reach orgasm. I am becoming very depressed again, and our current health crisis is not helping. My internist just shrugs and says this is the side effect and offered no solution.

-- B.

A: There are many factors that need to be balanced in your case, with no simple solution.

The most important issue here is treating the depression properly. While some of the increase in depression may relate to COVID-19 challenges and other external factors, there may be some ways to help. Regular exercise is itself not a treatment, but has been shown to improve both sexual dysfunction and depressive symptoms, along with appropriate other treatments.