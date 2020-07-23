Dear Dr. Roach: Install special filter to remove sodium from tap water

DEAR DR. ROACH: Our tap water at home has high sodium levels. A letter from the city says it contains sodium at concentrations of 85.8 mg/l. While we do not drink the water often, we do use ice made from this water. My cardiologist has asked that I lower sodium in any way I can. I have mitral and aortic stenosis. I had chemotherapy and radiation in 1985-86 for Hodgkin's disease.
My research has not shown a way to treat the water to reduce the sodium, and buying water is expensive as well as cumbersome to have to store.
A: Reduction of sodium is an appropriate goal for most North Americans. However, drinking water is not usually a significant source of sodium. It seldom accounts for more than 5% of a person's sodium intake. In some parts of the country, water naturally has more sodium or it can be introduced into the water supply (such as by salting roads). Or it can be added through water softeners. Even if you don't drink much, you are probably cooking with it as well. There are few times when the amount of sodium in drinking water makes a significant difference in a person's medical condition. This may be one of those cases.
If you don't want to use bottled water, the best solution is probably a reverse osmosis system, which can be installed under your sink. It can remove more than 90% of sodium, and is cheaper in the long run over bottles. I'd recommend finding a plumber experienced in installing these.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was started on lisinopril and developed both a cough and hair loss. My doctor finally changed me to losartan and amlodipine. If the medication caused these side effects, how long will it take to go away?
A: If the medication was indeed the cause of the cough, it usually goes away within a few days. It may take up to four weeks. More than 10% of people on an ACE inhibitor like lisinopril will develop a dry cough.
Hair loss from drugs often takes three to six months to reverse itself noticeably, but as long as 18 months before the hair is back to normal.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a friend who's 28 with "really low" urine pH (I don't know how low). Apparently, it is due to constant dehydration and drinking coffee all day long, to the point that the doctor recommended that he drink lots of water with lemon (perhaps just to prevent dehydration and nothing else.)
That sounds counterintuitive to me. I recall you mentioning before that the body maintains a fairly constant pH. Does that also apply to urine? Could you please comment on urine pH, its spontaneous changes, causes and potential issues that acidic urine may cause in otherwise healthy males?
-- K.S.
A: The body maintains a very constant pH of the blood at a slightly alkaline 7.4 (7 is neutral; below 7 is acidic, above 7 is alkaline). Even a few tenths of a point higher or lower and the body is in severe trouble, as enzymes stop working properly.
The primary method the body uses to regulate blood pH is by increasing or decreasing carbonic acid loss through breathing out more or less carbon dioxide, but the kidneys play their part by adjusting urine pH. Most North Americans consume a diet high in meat, which requires the kidney to excrete acid, but the urine pH cannot get much below 4.5 due to limitations of the kidney.
It is counterintuitive that consuming lemon juice, which is a quite strong acid (with a pH between 2 and 3), will cause the urine to become less acidic. This is because citric acid (which makes lemons "tart," i.e., acidic) is metabolized to bicarbonate, which is alkaline and excreted in the urine. Nephrologists use this effect therapeutically in people with calcium oxalate stones.
If your friend has normal kidneys, a change in diet away from meat and with more plants will make the urine pH less acidic.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!