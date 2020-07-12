Dear Dr. Roach: Interstitial cystitis drug can affect the macula in the eye

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you discuss Elmiron side effects and the pending lawsuit? I have been on this for years for interstitial cystitis and am worried about staying on it even though it is the only relief I can find.

-- C.H.

A: "Interstitial cystitis" is a term used for chronic bladder pain when no other cause has been identified. It is not well understood. It appears that some of the protective layers of the bladder are damaged, allowing irritants in the urine to attack deeper layers, causing pain. There may be an autoimmune component to the disease. There does seem to be a family predisposition.

Before considering medication therapy, it's important to identify individual triggers to symptoms, whether through diet, body position or exercise. Some people do better with more fluid, some with less. Pelvic floor physical therapy can bring great relief to many with IC.

If medication is indicated, amitriptyline is usually the first tried, and is effective for many. It is not effective for all, and pentosan polysulfate (Elmiron) is then often tried.