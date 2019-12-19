Dear Dr. Roach: Iron infusions safer, but ongoing treatments raise questions

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 86-year-old male who has been suffering from low iron and hemoglobin for approximately 13 months. I have had six iron infusions. They are administered once a week for two weeks. After the infusions, the iron level is good. However, after three months, the iron drops and another infusion is necessary. Health professionals have not explained why this happens or if there is a way to prevent it. Is there a limit to the number of times you can have the infusions? Why does the iron continue to drop?
-- W.P.
A: Low iron levels can come only from poor iron absorption or excess iron loss. There are numerous causes of poor absorption, many of which are obvious. Two examples would be a history of surgery or known Crohn's disease. But some causes are not, such as undiagnosed celiac disease or never eating iron-rich foods.
However, the time course -- three months until you are low again -- suggests that you have an ongoing loss of iron. Iron is found in blood, so it's almost always blood loss that leads to iron deficiency when diet and absorption are normal. Hidden blood loss is most common in the GI tract. At 86 years old, your doctor may have elected not to look exhaustively for a cause of blood loss. If so, that should be an explicit decision that you and your doctor are both comfortable with.
There are times that, despite colonoscopy and upper endoscopy, no cause of iron loss is apparent. Iron loss can occasionally occur from the small bowel, the liver and bile system, or even from nosebleeds. Very occasionally, no cause for the iron deficiency is found, and people are just left on iron replacement treatment.
Iron infusions used to be moderately risky. New formulations have made iron infusions much safer.