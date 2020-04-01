Dear Dr. Roach: Is it worth it to insist on brand name at the pharmacy?

Dear Dr. Roach: I read that with certain medications, you should never take the generic medicine over the nongeneric. I read this for Synthroid and levothyroxine, as the range for healthy varies greatly. Is this true? I have heard this true about heart drugs also.

A: Many physicians insist on brand-name Synthroid; however, generic levothyroxine is effective at treating thyroid issues. I treat my own patients with either, depending on their preference.

A 2017 study showed that brand-name Synthroid was about 1.7% better than a generic at keeping patients in the desirable range of thyroid hormone. The clinical value of this is marginal. However, patients who are taking levothyroxine should use the same generic manufacturer, and if they must switch, should have a thyroid blood test afterward to make sure the dose is still appropriate. Your pharmacist can tell you your manufacturer and can try to order the same one consistently.

Dear Dr. Roach: What is your opinion of the alkaline diet? I have several friends who have battled cancer, and they have adopted alkaline diets as adjuncts to their cancer treatments. Do alkaline diets assist in the treatment and prevention of cancers, or is it just another urban myth?