Dear Dr. Roach: Is it worth it to insist on brand name at the pharmacy?

Dear Dr. Roach: I read that with certain medications, you should never take the generic medicine over the nongeneric. I read this for Synthroid and levothyroxine, as the range for healthy varies greatly. Is this true? I have heard this true about heart drugs also.
A: Many physicians insist on brand-name Synthroid; however, generic levothyroxine is effective at treating thyroid issues. I treat my own patients with either, depending on their preference.
A 2017 study showed that brand-name Synthroid was about 1.7% better than a generic at keeping patients in the desirable range of thyroid hormone. The clinical value of this is marginal. However, patients who are taking levothyroxine should use the same generic manufacturer, and if they must switch, should have a thyroid blood test afterward to make sure the dose is still appropriate. Your pharmacist can tell you your manufacturer and can try to order the same one consistently.
Dear Dr. Roach: What is your opinion of the alkaline diet? I have several friends who have battled cancer, and they have adopted alkaline diets as adjuncts to their cancer treatments. Do alkaline diets assist in the treatment and prevention of cancers, or is it just another urban myth?
A: A diet high in fruits and vegetables may have a beneficial effect on cancer treatment, in combination with the best cancer treatments available, whether they are surgical, chemotherapeutic or radiation-based. Some of the "alkaline diets" I have read about do emphasize fruits and vegetables, and they may help and certainly will not hurt. However, there is no diet that is a substitute for comprehensive cancer care.
The mechanism by which fruits and vegetables have been shown to benefit some cancers is not precisely known, but it probably has to do with healthful components of the food, not through any effect on body alkalinity.
