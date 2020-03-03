Dear Dr. Roach: Is nuclear stress test unnecessary follow-up if symptom-free?

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 69-year-old male who underwent bypass graft surgery in late 2014. I have been free of symptoms since. I exercise daily by walking and/or cycling, maintain a healthy diet and have never smoked. I'm 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weigh 152 pounds. I've been on once-daily statin and metoprolol since the bypass. BP and cholesterol numbers have stayed normal, and I have no other health issues.
My cardiologist has scheduled me next month for a carotid ultrasound, echocardiogram and a nuclear cardiac treadmill stress test in what he describes as a routine five-year follow-up to my bypass procedure. I'm concerned mainly about the nuclear stress test. I read an article by the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology that stated such a test is rarely necessary in the absence of symptoms. Plus, it exposes one to radiation and may lead to false positives and further unneeded testing, which is said to be more likely to occur in a symptom-free patient. I was not aware of this fuller context when this test was scheduled. Would it be prudent for me now to question my doc about whether this test is really needed?
-- K.B.
A: I agree with you completely.
Stress tests did used to be recommended after bypass grafting, but no longer are, for the reasons you identified. In people with no symptoms, surgery or other treatment to open up blood vessels with balloons and stents is not beneficial. Although the potential for harm is small, there is always a risk of a false positive test requiring invasive follow-up testing. Coronary angiography (also called cardiac catheterization), which can damage blood vessels, is one example. The dye used in the test can occasionally damage the kidney.
Questioning your doctor about a test he has ordered is uncomfortable for some people, but most doctors don't feel threatened by a respectful request to explain our reasoning.
Dear Dr. Roach: A friend of mine who's 78 years old recently found a lump in her breast near the nipple. Since nothing had shown up on a recent mammogram in early 2019, she visited an OB/GYN. That doctor sent her for an ultrasound. The written report of that simply said "Not cancerous." During a follow-up visit, the doctor said it was simply a cyst. Was the doctor thorough enough to give this diagnosis with just an ultrasound? Should a biopsy be suggested in this situation?
-- A.W.
A: Breast masses are always concerning to patient and physician alike, and all need an appropriate investigation. Even having had a normal mammogram recently should not stop a woman from getting a new breast lump evaluated.
An ultrasound was an entirely reasonable first step with a woman with a breast mass and normal mammogram. If the result of the ultrasound was a simple cyst (fluid-filled, not solid) and the remainder of the exam was normal, she can be reassured that it is not cancer. She should receive a follow-up exam. A solid mass generally requires a needle biopsy.
Dear Dr. Roach: Can radiation cause diverticulitis?
-- S.W.
A: Radiation damage to the colon is common when higher doses of radiation are used, especially in treatment of cancer of the prostate, rectum, anus, cervix, uterus, bladder and testes. Radiation can damage any cell, but some cell types are more susceptible to radiation damage. Fast-growing cells -- many cancer cells, but also normal cells such as the lining of the intestines -- are more readily damaged by radiation. The blood vessels also may be damaged, leading to further loss of healthy tissue. Over time, mild and moderate acute damage usually repairs itself, but severe damage can lead to chronic radiation-induced symptoms that last for many years. The most common symptoms in acute radiation damage are bowel symptoms, like diarrhea, mucus and urgency. People with chronic disease are more likely to have bleeding in addition to the other symptoms.
Diverticula are pouches in the wall of the colon. These appear in many people, especially as we age, and are more likely in people with a history of constipation or straining. The condition of having diverticula is called diverticulosis. These diverticula may become inflamed due to damage of the lining by food particles or by high amounts of pressure in the colon. Small perforations can result, leading to symptoms of pain, nausea and vomiting, and fever. This is called diverticulitis.
The lining of the diverticula themselves are susceptible to radiation damage, so people with diverticulosis may certainly develop damage to the diverticula along with the rest of the colon, but it isn't likely since the part of the colon typically exposed to radiation during treatment is usually the end of the colon, the rectum, which is not an area that typically has much diverticulosis. The sigmoid colon, higher up in the colon, is the most common place for diverticula. But radiation doesn't cause the diverticula nor typical diverticulitis.
Dear Dr. Roach: In your recent column on mumps, I wondered if a person had mumps only on one side, is that person still susceptible? I'm 80 and had them on one side 48 years ago. I have two 6-year-old grandchildren who I see a few times a year. Luckily the kids get their shots regularly.
-- B.I.
A: Mumps usually causes swelling in both parotid glands, the large salivary glands in the cheeks, but 25% will have involvement only on one side. A history of disease, one-sided or both, virtually guarantees immunity for life, but there are rare cases of people developing mumps after natural infection. This is extremely rare and may reflect a noninfectious immune response or misdiagnosis rather than failure of the immune system. You and your grandchildren are almost certainly safe from infection.