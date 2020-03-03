Dear Dr. Roach: Is nuclear stress test unnecessary follow-up if symptom-free?

A: Radiation damage to the colon is common when higher doses of radiation are used, especially in treatment of cancer of the prostate, rectum, anus, cervix, uterus, bladder and testes. Radiation can damage any cell, but some cell types are more susceptible to radiation damage. Fast-growing cells -- many cancer cells, but also normal cells such as the lining of the intestines -- are more readily damaged by radiation. The blood vessels also may be damaged, leading to further loss of healthy tissue. Over time, mild and moderate acute damage usually repairs itself, but severe damage can lead to chronic radiation-induced symptoms that last for many years. The most common symptoms in acute radiation damage are bowel symptoms, like diarrhea, mucus and urgency. People with chronic disease are more likely to have bleeding in addition to the other symptoms.