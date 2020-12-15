Dear Dr. Roach: Is slow the best speed for fatty liver weight loss?

A: An epiretinal membrane, also called a macular pucker, is a thin layer that forms over the retina at the back of the eye. It is semi-translucent, and as such can cause loss of vision or visual distortion. They are common and occur more frequently in older individuals. Most of the time, they do not require treatment. They can form for no particular reason, and these are usually asymptomatic. However, an epiretinal membrane can form after certain eye conditions, especially retinal detachment. It's possible for it to attach to and pull the retina, causing distortions in the vision. It may also decrease vision when it is thicker and interfering with the function of the retina.