Dear Dr. Roach: Is son's slow withdrawal from opioid treatment too slow?

Dear Dr. Roach: Can you tell me the best way for a person to withdraw from Suboxone and how long it usually takes? My son was an opioid addict and has been on Suboxone films for four years for his recovery. He is now very gradually weaning off of it by reducing the amount he takes each week. This has been going on for months. His physician is overseeing it, and together they determine the percentage he is to reduce it by. I have since heard that this is a brutally painstaking way to do it -- not that all of this hasn't been brutal -- and that he would be better off going to a hospital and going through the withdrawal there, in a much shorter time period. Also, I've read that four years is a terribly long time to be on Suboxone and that he never should have been on it for that long. Can you help to clarify?