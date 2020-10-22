Dear Dr. Roach: Is there a connection between cholesterol and kinds of ear wax?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Years ago, I was told that people with very little earwax have low cholesterol and generally live very long lives. Doctors and nurses that I mention this to have either never heard it before or doubted it was true.

-- W.D.M.

A: There have been reports that the type (not amount) of earwax you have correlates to risk for heart disease. "Wet" earwax has more fat and less protein, while "dry" earwax has more protein and less fat. A Japanese study from the 1960s identified "dry" earwax as protective against heart disease, but no further studies have confirmed this apparent risk. Wet earwax correlates to high levels of apolipoprotein B more than it does to overall cholesterol levels.

Wet earwax has also been proposed as a risk factor for developing breast cancer. I recall, as a medical student, asking a prominent breast surgeon whether this was real, but she said it was of no clinical value whatsoever.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like to know why my vitamin D level is low and I have sarcoidosis of the skin from tattoos.

-- Y.M.