Dear Dr. Roach: Is there a connection between cholesterol and kinds of ear wax?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Years ago, I was told that people with very little earwax have low cholesterol and generally live very long lives. Doctors and nurses that I mention this to have either never heard it before or doubted it was true.
-- W.D.M.
A: There have been reports that the type (not amount) of earwax you have correlates to risk for heart disease. "Wet" earwax has more fat and less protein, while "dry" earwax has more protein and less fat. A Japanese study from the 1960s identified "dry" earwax as protective against heart disease, but no further studies have confirmed this apparent risk. Wet earwax correlates to high levels of apolipoprotein B more than it does to overall cholesterol levels.
Wet earwax has also been proposed as a risk factor for developing breast cancer. I recall, as a medical student, asking a prominent breast surgeon whether this was real, but she said it was of no clinical value whatsoever.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like to know why my vitamin D level is low and I have sarcoidosis of the skin from tattoos.
-- Y.M.
A: Sarcoidosis is a difficult disease to explain, since nobody really knows what causes it. It can affect every organ in the body -- but especially the lungs and eyes -- and can sometimes mysteriously disappear. The characteristic cell of sarcoid is the multinucleate giant cell, causing a granuloma, which is a collection of immune cells.
Tattoos can be affected by sarcoid, and occasionally are the first place that sarcoid starts. Red tattoo dye appears to be the most common trigger. Some people with tattoo sarcoid will then go on to develop lung or other body system sarcoid.
