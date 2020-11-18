Dear Dr. Roach: Is there a stroke link to Fosamax?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Why don't you inform your patients about Fosamax causing a stroke? This is well studied, and my mother is currently hospitalized from stroke, most likely from Fosamax. Doctors need to learn how to be doctors and stop handing out medication. Doctor incompetence killed my father and now is working on killing my mother.

-- J.Q.

A: I am very sorry to hear about your mother.

The correlation between alendronate (Fosamax) and stroke has been studied, but the conclusions are far from clear. The largest study showed results that are confusing. People taking low-dose alendronate did have a small increase in stroke risk, but people taking higher amounts of alendronate had a lower-than-expected risk for fatal stroke. The authors noted: "The increase seen for alendronate did not seem to be causal as no classical dose-response relationship was present. The dose-response relationship for fatal strokes with alendronate ... needs further examination. However, the excess risks were small and may be due to the underlying disease."

Doctors have only a limited number of treatment paths for any given condition. We can advise on healthy behaviors; prescribe medication and physical therapy; perform surgery; and give radiation therapeutically.