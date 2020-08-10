Dear Dr. Roach: Is there any help for chemotherapy-induced neuropathy?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen so many articles relating to diabetic neuropathy, but my situation is different.
I have been dealing with neuropathy in both my feet for two years now as a result of the chemotherapy I received to fight breast cancer. I have tried everything, including acupuncture, and am currently on gabapentin, which doesn't help either. The creams I rub on my feet work for about 20 minutes, which allows me to get to sleep. I find my feet are better whenever I elevate them. But I can't sit around all day! Is there anything I can do to alleviate the numbness I feel? I have balance issues too and sometimes I have to use a cane. I'm 73 and would love to get back to traveling, but I feel insecure on my feet.
-- K.D.
A: Although chemotherapy is often effective in fighting cancer, most cancer chemotherapy has side effects, and some, such as the platinum-based chemotherapy often used in breast and other cancers, may cause damage to the peripheral nerves. "Neuropathy" is a term used for any kind of nerve damage, and while sometimes the cause is apparent -- neuropathy from diabetes or chemotherapy, as in your case -- sometimes there is no apparent cause even after a careful evaluation. I get many letters about unexplained neuropathy.
The literature on chemotherapy-induced neuropathy recommends exercise and physical therapy as first line treatments. This is less to reduce numbness as it is to increase function and reduce fall risk, which help to improve the quality of life. Given your feeling insecure on your feet, physical therapy may be the most important treatment for you. A therapist can also check whether your cane is properly fitted and appropriate.
I have often tried gabapentin (Neurontin) or a similar drug, pregabalin (Lyrica), but have not had much success. Duloxetine (Cymbalta) has evidence showing effectiveness at reducing pain and improving numbness, and those treated with duloxetine had a better quality of life than those on placebo. Finally, a preliminary trial showed a compounded cream containing baclofen, amitriptyline and ketamine showed some benefit.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Do you recommend microneedling for skin care?
-- N.E.
A: Microneedling is used to help treat cosmetic issues of the skin, such as scarring, including scarring from acne, irregular pigmentation, stretch marks, fine lines and wrinkles, sun damage and other forms of damaged skin.
The damage caused by the needle sets up a healing response in the skin that causes regeneration of skin cells, similar to the mechanism of chemical peels. Approximately 80% to 85% of people are satisfied with the results of the procedure.
Four to six sessions spaced a week apart is the usual regimen, but there are many protocols for microneedling. A session typically takes 20 or so minutes and is not covered by insurance. Risks include temporary pain and redness, but permanent scarring is unlikely. Some people (18% in one study) will get darker skin after the procedure -- called post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation -- which tends to lighten over time.
I am cautious about cosmetic procedures, and feel it isn't my place to recommend them. For microneedling, I would say that the risks seem to be low and that most people are satisfied with the results.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My dear friend had the coronavirus early in April. She tested positive. Her symptoms were no taste or smell and feeling very sluggish. She has since tested negative. She also tested positive for antibodies. Her sense of smell and taste have not come back. She went to an ENT and was given a CT scan of her sinuses, which showed nothing wrong. She was put on a steroid pack and Flonase twice a day. Ten days have already passed with no improvement. Do you think that her sense of smell and taste will ever return?
-- K.F.G.
A: Although many viral infections can cause loss of taste and smell, this has been a particularly common symptom in coronavirus (30% to 80%). In every case I have seen, it has come back, although the loss can be prolonged for weeks or months. This is a new disease, and it hasn't been long enough for us to see whether there will be a few cases that are permanent. So far, it looks promising that the sense of taste and smell will come back in most people who lost them due to coronavirus.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Will you please explain how a person who is not sick, or has no symptoms, tests positive for COVID-19? How do doctors know he has it? The symptoms they tell us are the same symptoms we knew made us sick when we were young. Our mother put us to bed, gave us some medicine, and we were good to go in a couple of days. Don't we carry a lot of germs?
-- L.J.T.
A: The majority of COVID-19 infections have minimal or no symptoms. People without symptoms may be tested due to concerns about exposure or as part of a program to identify the prevalence in the population. The test is specific for the genetic material of the virus.
It is true that for many people, the symptoms are similar to the common cold or another of the many germs (bacteria and viruses) we are exposed to. However, some people get terribly ill due to COVID-19. As of this writing, there have been over half a million deaths worldwide, and will be higher still when this is published.
As in the above answer, why some people get ill and die while others have no symptoms is a mystery, although we know some risk factors for becoming seriously ill, such as older age, being male and a history of high blood pressure or diabetes.
