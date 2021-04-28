Dear Dr. Roach: Is vein stripping safe for a person with mild liver disease?

-- K.

A: I recommend getting the vaccine as soon as you can. Since you have underlying health issues, it's very important to get protection against COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

We do not know the duration of protection from the different vaccines. The best information I have read recently suggests that the duration will be at least eight months. It will hopefully be longer, but it is possible that booster shots will be required. Still, a vaccine now should protect you well past the beginning of school, and by then we will have a better idea how much long-term protection there is.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Given that some people infected with the coronavirus are asymptomatic, what would be the result if such person got the COVID-19 vaccine? Would their system be overwhelmed? Would recovery be any quicker?

-- S.S.

A: This situation has probably already arisen many times, because the vaccine has become available at a time when there is a great deal of infection still present in the population.