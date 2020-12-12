Dear Dr. Roach: It's best to have Shingrix vaccine and flu shot on different days

DEAR DR. ROACH: Is it advisable to get the Shingrix vaccine at the same time as the annual influenza vaccine?
-- T.H.
A: It can be done, but whenever possible, you should get the new Shingrix vaccine by itself. The side effects of this vaccine are more pronounced than with most approved vaccines, and more people may not feel well and will have low grade fever, muscle aches and fatigue that can last a day or two. Anecdotally, it seems that getting multiple vaccines the same day may worsen that reaction. I advise patients to get the Shingrix vaccine on a day where they have nothing critical planned that day or the next, just in case.
If you haven't gotten this year's flu vaccine, get it right now. Today, if possible.
DEAR DR. ROACH: We are often instructed to wash our hands with soap. What kind of soap? Does it need to be antibacterial? What about soaps that are sodium lauryl sulfate-free?
-- L.B.
A: I do not recommend antibacterial soaps. The evidence shows they are no better than any other soap. They may also increase resistance, not only to the antibacterial agent in the soap, but to other antibiotics as well. Hence, the Food and Drug Administration removed the most commonly used antibacterial agents from most soaps and body washes in 2016.
Regular soap is very effective at removing bacteria and viruses from the hands through a mixture of washing them away and the action of the soap on the germs themselves. Some germs, such as the spores of C. diff, are highly resistant to soap, so it's the washing away part that is critical, and that needs time and running water -- at least 20-30 seconds.
Sodium lauryl sulfate is a common ingredient in soaps, and is very effective. However, it can be irritating to some people. Fortunately, SLS-free soaps are also effective at removing most germs from the hands.
When handwashing is not practical, alcohol-based antiseptic gel is an alternative in most cases, but not for the C. diff, as mentioned above.
