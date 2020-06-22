Dear Dr. Roach: It's time for a specialist to take a closer look at high WBC count

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: In 2017, my white blood cell count was 8.9 and my lymphocytes were 3.2. My recent blood tests showed a second increase in both numbers, with the WBC 10.2 and lymphocytes 4.8. My doctor said he has many patients who are 70 and older with increased levels and that we will flag it for a follow up next year. I am worried about this and wonder how normal it is. What else could be done to locate the source of infection/inflammation, and is there anything I can do to improve my situation? I am healthy, active and not overweight. Please help me sleep at night!

-- D.H.

A: The lymphocytes are one of the two major types of white blood cells. The other is granulocytes. A normal level is around 2,000. Over 4,000, where you are now, is in the abnormal range, and I would not wait another year before doing an evaluation, although it is possible there will be no identifiable cause.